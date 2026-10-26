Animal cruelty reports in Massachusetts up more than 25% in 2 years, MSPCA says

Animal cruelty reports are on the rise in Massachusetts, but authorities said it's not clear if there is more abuse or if more people are speaking up.

Last month, 39-year-old Lester James was accused of killing two dogs and beating and starving several others in his South Boston apartment. Police said they found emaciated dogs in filthy cages with no water and a dead dog alongside a broken broomstick. James has pleaded not guilty to the abuse.

"Our hope is that individuals are held accountable especially when we see these more extreme cases of animal cruelty," said Chris Schindler of the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA).

Then, there's the case of 44-year-old Kimberly Savino of Middleboro. Back in March, she pleaded guilty to 26 counts of animal abuse and neglect. Prosecutors asked for jail time, but the judge gave Savino a suspended sentence and probation, despite this being the second time she was charged with animal cruelty.

"In Massachusetts, animal cruelty and neglect is a felony," said Karen LoStracco of the Animal Rescue League of Boston. "It is a very serious crime. We are not finding necessarily that the penalty is matching what the crime should be and that is frustrating."

At the same time, the number of cases being reported is rising.

Data obtained by WBZ-TV's I-Team shows the MSPCA received 510 calls during the first nine months of 2024.

That rose to 546 last year and 641 during the same period this year.

That's a nearly 26 percent increase in just two years.

"We've added more officers, we are publicizing more cases and so there's more awareness to animal cruelty which drives more people to call," Schindler said.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston investigated 634 cases in the past three years.

"I think it's just really important to understand that, you know, we are seeing an uptick in, you know, people struggling, and when people struggle, pets struggle," LoStracco said.

"(We're) really trying to get to that intersection of where we can intervene before something escalates."

To cover all of Massachusetts, the MSPCA has ten officers and the Animal Rescue League of Boston has three. Police departments in cities and towns also respond to calls involving animal cruelty, but local officers may not have the specialized expertise to investigate these cases.

"We're ramping up to do some really intentional training in the state. We know the officers want it, they want to know what to do," Schindler said. "Animal cruelty is documented, well documented to be intertwined with violence against humans."

Investigators depend on the community in these cases. Reporting suspected abuse or neglect can be done anonymously. They said that one call could help get an animal the help it needs.