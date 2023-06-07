Family of Andover girl killed in intersection to attend public forum about improving safety

Family of girl killed in Andover to call for improving traffic safety at forum

ANDOVER - The family of a little girl hit and killed in an Andover intersection will be at a public forum Thursday night about improving safety in town.

Sidney Olson was 5 years old when she was hit by a tractor-trailer as she was crossing Elm Street with her family last month.

Before the crash, the town had approved a traffic study for the area. It has since agreed to move up the time table but her father is calling for changes to be made right away.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Doherty Middle School on Thursday.