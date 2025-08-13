Keller: Are Americans going dry? Why there's some benefits to responsible drinking

A new Gallup poll finds the percent of American adults who say they drink alcohol has dropped its lowest point in nearly a century. But while health issues are driving some of the decline, we spoke with two experts who say there are risks to abstaining as well.

The 54% who said they drink even sparingly is down from the record highs in the 70s of 50 years ago.

When drinking gets out of control, it's a given that trouble can follow. And the Gallup poll shows the decline in drinking is tied to mounting concerns over its impact on health, especially among young adults.

Social benefits of having a drink

But there's another, more positive side to responsible drinking - the social and cultural benefits of bonding with others "where everybody knows your name."

"It just makes people feel part of something, and when that gets lost people feel a little isolated," said Maureen Nuccitelli of Watertown, a former bartender turned wellness coach. She said modestly-relaxed inhibitions and the company of friendly others can be a key part of a well-balanced lifestyle. "Sharing a few laughs really helps people lower their stress response and release some of those feelgood hormones and chemicals."

The poll suggests at least some young adults may be eschewing alcohol in favor of marijuana. But British drinking culture expert Jane Peyton, founder of the online School of Booze, said, "If you're smoking a joint or if you're eating a gummy, you don't cheers anybody first before you do it."

Peyton said it's no surprise that socializing via phone or social media and using marijuana don't provide the bonding experience that responsible alcohol use can.

"We need somewhere that we can go as a community or go in a group, be with other people, and a bar or a pub is a perfect place to do that," said Peyton.

In fact, said Peyton, in pub culture, the alcohol is beside the point. "If you just drink it moderately and enjoy it, you get the best out of it. So the thing to do with alcohol is get the best out of alcohol and don't let it get the best out of you."

Will drinking fade away?

Will drinking fade away like cigarette smoking did, now practiced by less than 12% of the population?

That's hard to believe, given that it's been a habit for more than 13,000 years and remains the second-most popular drug in the world, trailing only caffeine. It was telling that churches, schools, even public parks were shut down when COVID hit, but not the liquor stores.

The question brings to mind a famous polka song that may offer an answer: "In heaven there is no beer/That's why we drink it here."