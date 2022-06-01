Alexander Yee, accused of tampering with women's cars in several towns, held on $200,000 bail

Alexander Yee, man who allegedly tampered with women's cars in several Mass. towns, held on $200,000

MILFORD – A judge ordered Alexander Yee held on $200,000 bail Wednesday on charges he tampered with women's cars in Milford and surrounding towns.

A not guilty plea was entered on Yee's behalf at his arraignment in Milford District Court.

Prosecutors asked the judge to hold Yee on $25,000 cash bail. Instead, Judge Richard Eustis opted for $200,000 bail and revoked Yee's bail in three similar open cases in western Massachusetts.

"I don't have a trace of confidence he's going to follow any orders of this court given total disregard of bail warnings he got out of prior courts. What I am certain of he's not walking out the door to terrorize the community again," Eustis said.

Prosecutors say that last month the 38-year-old man targeted a Whole Foods employee in Bellingham by letting air out of her car tire and pouring water in her gas tank, which caused her car to suddenly stop while she was driving home from work

Police said there were also incidents in the parking lot of the Target in Milford last month. Yee is accused of pouring water and juice in women's gas tanks and deflating their tires.

When the women came out to their vehicles, Yee allegedly offered to assist them. Police said no one had accepted his offer and that his true intentions are not clear.

Yee's behavior has not stopped, prosecutors said, even after he was put on probation with a GPS monitor following a previous incident.

The victims' car repairs have cost them several hundred thousand dollars and also put them in danger, prosecutors said.

"All these cases carry the potential for serious injury and death," assistant district attorney Robert Shea said.

Yee's defense attorney asked for lower bail and said Yee would admit he learned his lesson and "needs to do some work in the mental health field."