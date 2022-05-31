Police arrest Alexander Yee for allegedly tampering with women's cars in Milford

MILFORD - Alexander Yee, the man wanted by Milford Police for allegedly tampering with women's cars, was arrested Tuesday in Winchendon.

Police said Yee, 38, of Winchendon, had been targeting young women recently by flattening their tires, filling their gas tanks with water and then offering to drive them home.

Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center. Medway is also part of the investigation.

Milford police issued an arrest warrant for Yee for malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

Last fall, Yee was arrested in Southampton for putting water in a woman's gas tank. At the time investigators said he was suspected in similar incidents in Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester counties as well as in southern New Hampshire.