Former Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt joins Rams as offensive assistant

FOXBORO -- Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has found a new job for the 2025 NFL season. Van Pelt will be a senior offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay, the team announced Monday.

It's unclear if Van Pelt will work with veteran Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been in trade rumors this offseason. But Ven Pelt has landed on his feet with Los Angeles after a brief -- and unsuccessful -- stint as New England's offensive coordinator.

With the Rams, Van Pelt will now work with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and his offensive staff, which was announced in full on Monday.

The Rams went 10-7 and beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round in 2024. But their offense took a step back during the campaign, mostly due to injuries to top wideouts Puka Nakua (limited to 11 games) and Cooper Kupp (12 games). Los Angeles ranked 15th in total offense and 20th in scoring offense last season.

Alex Van Pelt with the Patriots

Van Pelt got just one season as New England's OC, as the Patriots mostly cleaned house after firing head coach Jerod Mayo following the team's Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills. New head coach MIke Vrabel replaced Van Pelt with Josh McDaniels, who is back for a third stint as Patriots offensive coordinator.

Van Pelt did some solid work with quarterback Drake Maye in 2024, who praised his OC throughout his rookie campaign. But the Patriots offense was near the bottom of the league under Van Pelt, ranking 31st in total offense and 30th in scoring. Much of that had to do with the team's lackluster personnel on the offensive side of the ball, which will be a big focus for the Patriots this offseason.

Prior to joining the Patriots in 2024, Van Pelt was the offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns for four seasons.