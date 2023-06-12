Alex Newell's historic Tony Award win "surreal" for friend of Lynn native

BOSTON – A Massachusetts native took home one of the night's top prizes at this year's Tony Awards on Sunday.

Alex Newell made history Sunday night when they became the first non-binary person to win the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Newell is currently starring on Broadway in the production "Shucked."

Newell, 30, grew up in Lynn and spent years making their way up through the local theater ranks. It's where Julie Menard met them in 2009.

"I watched the entire evening with a lump in my throat," said Menard as she reflected on watching the Tonys. "It was surreal. So, so wonderful."

Menard said she and Newell became friends over the years and recalled the first audition they had together. Newell left an impression from the start.

"They just opened their mouth and started singing and all of us looked at each other like, 'Should we go home?'" Menard said.

Newell brought their mother to Sunday's Tony Awards and thanked her for setting an example.

"Mommy I love you," Newell said during their acceptance speech. "Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. Thank you for teaching me what strength is."

Toward the end of their speech, Newell pointed to the historic nature of their win.

"I should not be up here. As a queer, non-binary, fat, Black, little baby from Massachusetts," Newell said. "And to anyone who thinks they can't do it; I am going to look you dead in your face and say you can do anything you put your mind to."