Tony nominees include Lynn's Alex Newell, who hopes to put spotlight on a changing Broadway

BOSTON – Broadway's biggest stars will take center stage Sunday night at the Tony Awards, and theater lovers in Massachusetts will be cheering for Alex Newell.

The Lynn native is nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for their role in "Shucked," and Newell hopes to put the spotlight on a changing Broadway.

"You know I grew up watching the Tony's and wanting one, so to have it at my fingertips and to just be known as a Tony nominee for the rest of my life is just brilliant," Newell said.

For eight shows a week, the 30-year-old actor wows audiences as Lulu in the musical-comedy.

"I think the character is so much like myself, finding themselves and truly being happy with themselves, and it's nice to have something that's so truthful to me be respected in this capacity," Newell said. "To be one of the first gender non-conforming, non-binary actors to be nominated in this season is kind of breathtaking, it shows that change is happening and change is coming a lot faster. Over the last 10 years we've kind of been abreast to a lot of things, but not on our way to actually embracing it and doing it. And I think that this is the spark of creation for that change to take effect."

Newell, already a Drama Desk award winner for this role, found their community in theater when they were young.

"When you're growing up in the suburbs and theater is tangible but not right where you are in Massachusetts, some of my best friends to this day are my closest friends from doing theater in Massachusetts," Newell said.

While they're excited to hit the stage with their cast before a national audience, Newell says there's another reason to watch the Tonys Sunday night.

"Because my fashions are going to be pristine," Newell joked.

Shucked is nominated for a whopping eight awards Sunday night.

The pre-show for the 76th annual Tony Awards start at 6:30 on Pluto TV. At 8 p.m. you can watch the ceremony on WBZ-TV or stream it live on Paramount+.