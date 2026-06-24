Air Canada flight diverted to Boston's Logan Airport due to "incapacitated" pilot

An Air Canada flight out of Newark, New Jersey was forced to divert and land at Boston's Logan Airport after the pilot became "incapacitated," Massachusetts State Police said.

According to FlightAware, the plane departed Newark Liberty International Airport at 12:39 p.m. on Wednesday and was bound for Halifax, Nova Scotia.

State police said Logan Airport officials received an alert just before 1:40 p.m. that the plane would diverting to Boston.

The plane landed around 2 p.m.

Ambulances drove onto the runway and a stretcher was brought to the cockpit. A person could be seen being brought from the airplane to a nearby ambulance within minutes of the flight touching down.

Boston EMS said one person was brought to Mass General Hospital.

No additional details on the pilot's condition are currently available.

Once the person was removed from the plane, the aircraft was towed to the gate.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more details become available.