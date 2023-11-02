Former teen model accuses Steven Tyler of sex assault in 1975

BOSTON - A former teen model has accused Steven Tyler of sexually assaulting her in New York City in approximately 1975. This is the second time in the past year the 75-year-old lead singer of Aerosmith has been accused of sex assault in the 1970s.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by Jeanne Bellino, who says Tyler assaulted her twice in the same day when she was 17.

Bellino said in approximately the summer of 1975, a friend made arrangements for them to meet Aerosmith after a fashion show and go to the Warwick Hotel, where it was believed Tyler was staying.

The lawsuit says Bellino and her friend were walking down 6th Avenue in Manhattan with Tyler and "his entourage" when Bellino made a comment about a song lyric. Tyler then got irritated, forced Bellino into a phone booth, was "mauling and groping" her and stuck his tongue down her throat, according to the lawsuit.

"Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened," the lawsuit says.

Bellino said she continued with the entourage to the Warwick Hotel because she was relying on her friend for transportation. The lawsuit says at the hotel, Tyler pinned her against the wall and assaulted her again, while others stood by and watched.

According to the lawsuit, Tyler went up to his room, and a doorman helped Bellino get into a cab.

The lawsuit says Bellino "sustained physical, emotional, and psychological injuries, along with pain and suffering."

Last December, a woman sued Tyler for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.