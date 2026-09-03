Adley Rutschman receives standing ovation, homers twice in emotional return to Baltimore

Adley Rutschman returned to Baltimore's Camden Yards on Thursday, exactly one month after he was traded, greeted with cheers and a standing ovation as a member of the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Three pitches into his first at-bat, the former Orioles No. 1 overall draft pick launched a curveball 377 feet over the right-center-field wall. He homered for the second time on the first pitch in the top of the sixth inning.

Rutschman's first game back in Baltimore was the start of a four-game series against his former team. He also received a video tribute between the first and second innings.

"A lot of memories, a lot of positive experiences. The people in Baltimore have always treated me with an unbelievable amount of respect and love, and I've always felt that when I've been here," Rutschman said before the game. "So just a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Rutschman was accustomed to rounding those bases. In five seasons with the Orioles, he hit .252 with 69 home runs, 122 doubles and 277 RBIs.

He is a three-time Major League All-Star, including a selection with the Orioles to the All-Star Game in Philadelphia last July.

Rutschman, who was drafted first overall in 2019, made his major league debut in May 2022. He was traded to Boston on Aug. 3, 2026, in exchange for top pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson and several other minor leaguers.

At the time of the trade, Rutschman, 28, was batting .251 this season with 19 doubles, eight home runs, 47 RBIs and 30 walks.

"I have nothing but positive things to say about the Orioles, the organization, the staff, the players and coaches, from getting drafted until the trade deadline this year, the whole experience," Rutschman said.

Rutschman said it was different walking into the visiting clubhouse at Camden Yards, but he doesn't hold a grudge against Orioles team president Mike Elias, who pulled the trigger on the trade.

"I have a ton of respect for Mike. He has got a tough job," Rutschman said. "He has to make tough decisions. I've always respected that he is good at what he does and he has reasons for everything that he does. It's just one of those things in baseball that you can understand the business aspect of it and that he has to do the best thing for the organization. I don't have any ill feelings toward anyone in the Orioles organization."