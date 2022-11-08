Acton police seize car allegedly involved in hit & run
ACTON - Police in Acton say they have seized the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run crash that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured.
The boy was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road last Wednesday.
Police used surveillance video from nearby businesses to identify the car.
No charges have been filed. The investigation remains ongoing.
