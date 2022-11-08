Watch CBS News
Acton police seize car allegedly involved in hit & run

ACTON - Police in Acton say they have seized the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run crash that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. 

The boy was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road last Wednesday. 

Police used surveillance video from nearby businesses to identify the car. 

No charges have been filed. The investigation remains ongoing.  

First published on November 7, 2022 / 8:20 PM

