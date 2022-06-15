Acton opens environmentally-friendly fire station of the future

ACTON - As communities try and go green, Acton is making a big investment in the environment at their fire station.

One look at the brand new station in town and you can see why it's already a big hit.

From the gym to the private bunk rooms, station number four has all the newest features.

The glass bi-folding garage bay doors even look cool. But it's not just the look, it's actually the goal.

"It also gives the driver a clear view of sight from floor to ceiling as the doors open." Fire Chief Robert Hart told WBZ-TV.

Acton's new environmentally-friendly fire station. CBS Boston

This is a totally green, fully electric station. And these doors are actually more energy efficient, safer and waste less heat inside when opened.

It's one of many things that makes this building environmentally-friendly.

There is no natural gas here. Instead, they use a geothermal system for heating and cooling. There are solar panels on the roof, radiant heat in the bay floors and LED lighting throughout the complex. But it's not just environmentally focused. This new building has firefighters' health front and center.

They have a new washing system to keep their gear clean.

"Traditionally we didn't wash it, the dirtier the gear, it was a badge of honor," Hart said.

But that's not healthy.

From cleaning the clothes to the packs, gear safety is now a focus, as well as the mental and physical well being of the firefighters.

There are also training elements inside, like second story window practice escaping with a rope ladder and a manhole cover in a floor.

They are also putting a time capsule in the wall to be opened in 50 years with a letter to the future chief.