Vehicle involved in Acton hit-and-run located, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Acton police release video of cars of interest after hit and run
Acton police release video of cars of interest after hit and run 02:20

ACTON - Police in Acton have located the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a 13-year-old boy on Wednesday. Police said they were working to seize the vehicle, described as a sedan, Friday night.

The boy was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. Surveillance video from a nearby business helped identify the vehicle of interest. 

Police thanked the public for sharing tips and video.

An Acton business owner offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who gives information that leads to the identification of the driver. Bursaw Gas and Oil owner Jeff Bursaw said the victim's older brother is one of his employees.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.  

First published on November 4, 2022 / 8:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

