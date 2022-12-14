Acton teenager badly hurt in hit and run is expected to go home soon

Acton teen badly hurt in hit and run crash expected to go home soon

BOSTON - The teenager who was badly injured by a hit and run driver in Acton is expected to return home soon.

Thirteen-year-old Cesar Soto has been recovering in the hospital since November 2 when he was hit by a driver on Great Road who then took off.

Cesar's family says he has undergone a number of surgeries and is expected to leave the hospital within the next couple of weeks.

Police said they used surveillance video to track down the alleged driver and car involved. An 85-year-old Maynard woman could soon be facing charges.