Police searching for 17-year-old boy after 2 family members found dead in Acton home

Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy after two members of his family were found dead in their Acton, Massachusetts, home Tuesday night.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said an adult woman and a teenage boy were found dead inside a Martha Lane home after a well-being check was requested by another member of the household.

"We have no information at this point as to the cause or the manner of death," Ryan said at a press conference late Tuesday night.

A third member of the household, 17-year-old Arjun Aravind, is unaccounted for, along with a car owned by the adult woman who was found dead.

Police are searching for Arjun Aravind after two members of his family were found dead in an Acton, Massachusetts home. CBS Boston

Police are actively looking for Arjun, who is believed to be driving that car, a 2014 green Honda Accord with license plate 34P-D94.

Ryan advised, "Any member of the public who either sees Arjun or the vehicle, do not approach either Arjun or the vehicle, and instead immediately call 911."

Arjun is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Ryan said Arjun was related to the two people found dead inside the home, but more information is not being released pending family notifications.

Ryan confirmed a search that was being conducted in Hudson, Massachusetts, was connected to the investigation.

Residents of Acton, specifically in the area of Martha Lane, should expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

"Our thoughts are with the family. Obviously this is a tragedy for everybody involved," Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo said. "I want to let people know, if you do see something, please call us, say something."