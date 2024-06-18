911 system is down statewide in Massachusetts. Here are numbers to call in an emergency.

BOSTON - The 911 system is down statewide in Massachusetts. The State 911 Department has confirmed there is a "disruption" to the service and the cause is being investigated.

"Individuals who are experiencing an emergency are asked to contact the direct line for their local police department," the department said. "We will provide further information as soon as it becomes available."

An emergency alert sent to phones on Tuesday afternoon said "9-1-1 SERIVCES are currently down Statewide. Delays in public safety response may occur. CALL local Public Safety business line directly if you or others are having an emergency."

The state also provided regional dispatch numbers you can call in an emergency:

Northshore: 978-538-6180

Western Massachusetts: 413-587-5700

Franklin County: 413-625-8326 or 413-625-8468

Western Worcester County: 508-867-5181 or 508-309-5350

Worcester County: 508-829-8420

South Coast, Cape & Islands: 508-397-3192

Greater Boston: 617-946-3080

Logan Airport: 617-568-7301

Metrowest: 508-820-2121

"Calls are not going through"

"Currently the statewide 911 system is down and calls are not going through," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at the start of a news conference about Boston Celtics parade plans. "We've been in touch with the state and with all the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved."

Throughout the city, officers will be cruising with their blue lights flashing so that people can easily spot them if there is an emergency.

Here are alternate emergency phone numbers in the city of Boston:

Downtown A-1: (617) 343-4240

Charlestown A-15: (617) 343-4888

East Boston A-7: (617) 343-4220

Roxbury B-2: (617) 343-4270

Mattapan B-3: (617) 343-4700

South Boston C-6: (617) 343-4730

Dorchester C-11: (617) 343-4330

South End D-4: (617) 343-4250

Allston/Brighton D-14: (617) 343-4260

Roslindale/ West Roxbury E-5: (617) 343-4560

Jamaica Plain E-13: (617) 343-5630

Hyde Park E-18: (617) 343-5600



Other cities and towns reporting a 911 disruption included Worcester, Brockton, Everett, North Attleboro, Methuen, Medford Wilmington, Scituate, Tewksbury, Falmouth and Franklin.

Anyone in need of immediate help can pull a red fire box alarm or go to a firehouse, public safety leaders suggested.

Major 911 outage in Massachusetts. If you need the Fire Department you can call 508-583-2323 or pull your nearest Fire Alarm Box. If you need the police call 508-941-0200. pic.twitter.com/JOzpzRxG4A — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) June 18, 2024

New Hampshire's division of emergency services and communications said their system is "fully operational" and not impacted by the outage. Rhode Island State Police said their 911 system is not affected either.

In February, municipalities across the country reported difficulties with 911 service after an outage affecting AT&T and other cell providers.