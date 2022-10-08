Watch CBS News
Local News

6 teens, 1 man facing charges after fight breaks out at Boston playground

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston Police respond to large fight near Carter Playground
Boston Police respond to large fight near Carter Playground 00:15

BOSTON -- Multiple teens and one adult were arrested at a playground in Boston Friday night. A large group of people was at the Carter Playground for a football game when a fight broke out around 8 p.m. 

Police said the following arrests were made: 

  • 16-year-old boy charged with affray
  • 17-year-old boy charged with disorderly conduct
  • 17-year-old boy charged with disorderly conduct  
  • 15-year-old girl charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest 
  • 15-year-old girl charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
  • 15-year-old boy charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest  

Chiquela Howard, 37, of Weymouth, was also charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest. 

It's unclear what started the fight. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 4:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.