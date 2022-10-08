6 teens, 1 man facing charges after fight breaks out at Boston playground
BOSTON -- Multiple teens and one adult were arrested at a playground in Boston Friday night. A large group of people was at the Carter Playground for a football game when a fight broke out around 8 p.m.
Police said the following arrests were made:
- 16-year-old boy charged with affray
- 17-year-old boy charged with disorderly conduct
- 17-year-old boy charged with disorderly conduct
- 15-year-old girl charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
- 15-year-old girl charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
- 15-year-old boy charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest
Chiquela Howard, 37, of Weymouth, was also charged with disorderly conduct, assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.
It's unclear what started the fight.
