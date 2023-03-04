4 residents dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Yarmouth nursing home

YARMOUTH - Four people have died in a COVID outbreak at a Cape Cod nursing home.

A state-supported Rapid Response Team has been sent to work at the Windsor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in South Yarmouth.

The Department of Public Health confirmed for WBZ that as of Friday there have been 74 recent resident COVID cases, 19 among staff members, and four residents who have died.

Since the pandemic began three years ago, there had been only five prior patient deaths from COVID at the facility.

The Rapid Response team is made up of nearly a dozen nurses and certified nursing assistants who will support clinical care such as administering medications and assisting with feeding and bathing patients. The team will also perform hand hygiene and personal protective equipment audits.

The Department of Public Health issued an admissions freeze notice to this facility this past Tuesday, February 28 - a standard policy during outbreaks.