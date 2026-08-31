3 young men shot near Lawrence High School; Police searching for suspect

Three young men were shot near Lawrence High School in Massachusetts as students were dismissed on Monday afternoon. Police are searching for one suspect in connection with the shooting.

The frightening scene unfolded as gunshots rang out in the area of Exeter Street and E. Dalton Street just after 3 p.m. An elementary school nearby had just been let out for the day.

Three young men, including teenagers, were shot and taken to the hospital. Lawrence Police said they are "currently reported to be in various conditions."

"I thought it was fireworks or something," said Christian Lantigua, who lives nearby. "It was like 3 o'clock, kids are coming out of school, so you wouldn't really think that someone was there to shoot someone else."

The shooting did not occur on school property. A school resource officer reported the sound of gunshots coming from the Lawrence Housing Authority before 911 calls started flooding in.

"The first thing we saw was people running," Lantigua said. "At the corner over there is where we saw at least one kid laying down."

Dozens of evidence markers littered the street where neighbors say a fight broke out before the shots. First responders rushed the victims to the hospital, but the shooter was gone. Police are still searching for the suspect with the help of Massachusetts State Police and the FBI.

"At this time, investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence. Police are actively searching for one suspect," said Lawrence Police Chief Maurice Aguiler.

No information about a potential suspect has been released by police.