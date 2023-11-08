2023 Election Day results in Boston and Massachusetts

BOSTON - It was a quiet Election Day in Massachusetts and across the nation, but there were some important races decided by voters Tuesday.

Boston City Council race

In Boston's city councilor at-large race, there were eight candidates running for four spots. Incumbent councilors Ruthzee Louijeune, Erin Murphy and Julie Mejia all kept their seats and Henry Santana was also elected.

At the district level, there were several contested races. Enrique Pepen beat Jose Ruiz in District 5, where voters decided to oust Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the preliminary election.

There is also a new councilor in District 6, where embattled Councilor Kendra Lara was defeated in the primary. Benjamin Weber defeated William King for the seat. You can see all of the results here.

Worcester & Hampshire Senate district special election

A special election was held for the Worcester and Hampshire Senate district, which includes part of Worcester, Gardner, Leicester and several other towns.

Republican Rep. Peter Durant declared victory over Democratic Rep. Jonathan Zlotnik. Durant replaces Democratic Sen. Anne Gobi, who left office to join Gov. Maura Healey's administration as the director of rural affairs.

Worcester mayor's race and school committee election

Incumbent Mayor Joe Petty won a 7th term. Former Worcester schools superintendent Maureen Binienda was elected to the School Committee.

Beverly mayor's race and ballot questions

Mayor Michael Cahill won re-election over Jamie Zarella, and voters also approved a ballot question that would extend the mayoral term from two years to four, starting in 2025. Ballot questions to grow the School Committee and allow committee members or city councilors to continue serving even if they move to another part of the city also passed.

Waltham mayor's race

Jeannette McCarthy, first elected in 2004, won her sixth term as mayor. She defeated Waltham City Councilor Jonathan Paz.

Revere mayor's race

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe beat former Mayor Dan Rizzo in a close race, 51 percent to 47 percent. Keefe took office when former Mayor Brian Arrigo joined the Healey administration as commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Medford mayor's race

Breanna Lungo-Koehn was re-elected as mayor, defeating City Councilor Rick Caraviello.

Somerville mayor's race

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne was re-elected over challenger Billy Tauro.

Arlington tax questions

Arlington voters were faced with two ballot questions and they approved both. One will now raise taxes by $7 million for schools. The other will provide income-based tax relief for residents over 65 years old.