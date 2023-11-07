Election Day 2023: What's on the ballot in Boston and around Massachusetts?

BOSTON - Tuesday is Election Day, and there are important races all over the country and right here in Massachusetts.

Eighty communities in the state have elections Tuesday. Turnout is expected to be low since there are no statewide or national races, but Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin says voters should make their voices heard.

"These races...are significant at the local level. This is where historically our communities have made their decisions about education, about local leadership, about development, about housing, about taxes," he said.

If you have a mail-in ballot, it's too late to put it in the mail, but you can drop it off in person or put it in a ballot dropbox.

Here's a look at some of what's on the ballot in Boston and other communities:

Boston City Council race

Boston will be voting on City Council seats. All voters can make their picks for the city councilor at-large race - there are eight candidates running for four spots.

Councilors Julie Mejia, Ruthzee Louijeune and Erin Murphy are the incumbents. Longtime City Councilor-at-Large Michael Flaherty declined to run again. The challengers are Clifton Braithwaite, Henry Santana, Catherine Vitale, Bridget Nee-Walsh and Shawn Nelson.

There are several contested races at the district level. Enrique Pepen and Jose Ruiz are on the ballot in District 5, where voters decided to oust Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the preliminary election. And there will also be a new councilor in District 6, where embattled Councilor Kendra Lara was defeated in the primary. William King and Benjamin Weber are running to replace her.

Worcester & Hampshire Senate district special election

A special election is being held for the Worcester and Hampshire Senate district, which includes part of Worcester, Gardner, Leicester and several other towns.

Republican Rep. Peter Durant and Democratic Rep. Jonathan Zlotnik are running to replace Sen. Anne Gobi, a Democrat who gave up her seat to join Gov. Maura Healey's administration as the director of rural affairs.

Waltham mayor's race

Jeannette McCarthy, first elected in 2004, is running for a sixth term as mayor. She's being challenged by Waltham City Councilor Jonathan Paz.

Revere mayor's race

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe is running for a full term against former Mayor Dan Rizzo. Keefe took office when former Mayor Brian Arrigo joined the Healey administration as commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Arlington tax questions

Arlington voters are facing two ballot questions, one of which would raise taxes by $7 million for schools. The other concerns income-based tax relief for residents over 65 years old.

Where do I vote in Massachusetts?

To find your local polling place, click here and enter your address.

When do polls close in Massachusetts?

Voting takes place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. in Massachusetts.