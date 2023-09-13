Watch CBS News
Embattled Boston City Councilors Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo defeated in primaries
BOSTON – Two embattled Boston city councilors are losing their seats.

According to the city's unofficial results, both Kendra Lara and Ricardo Arroyo were defeated in Tuesday's primary.

Lara is facing charges, accused of driving without a license, speeding and crashing a car into a home in Jamaica Plain in June.

Arroyo was accused of sexual assault and was fined for representing his brother in a lawsuit after joining the Boston City Council.

He was also involved in a scandal involving former U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, who resigned after she was accused of trying to leak information to help Arroyo in the district attorney's race.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 6:48 AM

