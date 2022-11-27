Watch CBS News
18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

BOSTON – An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.

It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Transit Police said it appears the man was stabbed during an incident on the stairs near near the Franklin Street entrance.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests a potential suspect could be a boy who is 16-19 years old.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 9:31 AM

