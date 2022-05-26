15-year-old boy arrested after violent attack on 2 men at Shawmut MBTA station
BOSTON - Transit Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a violent attack at the Shawmut MBTA station on Monday.
Two men, ages 69 and 47, were at the station just before noon when they say a group of boys approached them, showed a knife and demanded money.
When the men said they had no money, they were punched and beaten, according to police. The kids ran away.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested by Transit Police detectives Wednesday. Investigators said they "anticipate further arrests" in the case.
