15-year-old boy arrested after violent attack on 2 men at Shawmut MBTA station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON - Transit Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a violent attack at the Shawmut MBTA station on Monday.

Two men, ages 69 and 47, were at the station just before noon when they say a group of boys approached them, showed a knife and demanded money.

When the men said they had no money, they were punched and beaten, according to police. The kids ran away.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested by Transit Police detectives Wednesday. Investigators said they "anticipate further arrests" in the case. 

First published on May 26, 2022 / 11:02 AM

