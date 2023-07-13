Watch CBS News
12-year-old boy shot and killed on Fessenden Street in Mattapan

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

12-year-old boy killed in Mattapan shooting
12-year-old boy killed in Mattapan shooting

MATTAPAN - A 12-year-old boy has died after he was shot Thursday afternoon in Mattapan.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Fessenden Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

The victim has not been identified. Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

"For a child of this age being lost to gun violence is a nightmare," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

