More than 100 'Supercars' will replace older trains on Green Line, MBTA announces

BOSTON -- The MBTA has awarded an $811 million contract to a rail car manufacturer that will build 102 "supercars" for the Green Line.

The supercar will be 40 feet longer than the current cars. It will have wider doors to increase accessibility, make boarding more efficient, and maximize passenger capacity.

"These new cars represent really a step change in terms of technology. They're the newest types of cars they have a significant upgrade in accessibility," said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. "We'll be using this contract to replace all of the existing type 7 and type 8 cars, some of which date back to 1986 and 1987. We'll be replacing all of those cars over the next decade with the new type 10 cars."

CAF USA Inc. will be building the cars. Poftak called the decision "a great moment for the MBTA."

"It also holds out the potential - we do intend to compete for additional federal funding for the green line, this allows us to compete for that funding," he added.

The car's design also includes low-floor boarding, so passengers don't need to climb the stairs to get on. Future station upgrades will have level boarding to match the new design. There will be audiovisual information screens to improve communication.

The new supercars will also have the latest crash-safety technology and a closed operator's cab to increase visibility and limit distractions.

It will be a few years before the MBTA receives the first pilot car.