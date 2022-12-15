Heavy rain for Boston area, snow further west and north in first major winter storm

Heavy rain for Boston area, snow further west and north in first major winter stormget the free app
A multi-faceted, long-duration, coastal storm will envelope New England through early Saturday. While the snow won't be the main story in southern New England, the heavy rain and wind will make this a very impactful storm for the entire region.
Ski country will get plenty of snow in time for the holidays, with a small amount of snow coating the Boston area Saturday morning.
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ Weather Executive Producer
The rain and snow arrive after midnight Thursday and overspread the entire area by dawn Friday. When you wake up it will be raining unless you live in elevated areas.
During the day Friday, the rain will come down heavy at times. There will be some localized flooding and ponding on the roadways. We expect 1-to-2 inches of water (on average) with the potential of up to 3 inches.
Snow will be falling in northern Worcester County, southwestern New Hampshire, and the Berkshires.
The winds will get real gusty out of the east during the day Friday. At the coastline, where there is a wind advisory, we could see gusts close to 50 miles per hour. The rest of the area will be gusting closer 20-to-40 mph during the day and evening.
By Friday night, some colder air will start getting drawn in and the rain will change to a wet snow from west to east. Expect several hours of light to moderate snow early Saturday morning, with light accumulation for areas like Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties.