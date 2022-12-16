Winter storm to hit New England with drenching rains and heavy snow

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

GARDNER - Winter weather is expected in parts of central and western Massachusetts. Public Works crews are already bracing for what may come.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has 3,600 pieces of equipment ready to go. They expect western counties to see close to a foot of snow, however the storm is expected to change over to rain as it comes east.

Nonetheless, people living in the towns neighboring Mount Wachusett are getting their shovels and snow blowers ready.

"They all panic when they hear the word snow," laughed Linda Zemojtel, Assistant Manager at Aubuchon Hardware in Gardner. "People talking about the storm are saying we are going to get up to ten inches, some people saying slush."

"I like the snow, bring it on I'm ready for it!" said Gardner resident David Gallant. "Up north is all snow, so that will be great for the skiers and snow mobiles too."

Other ski areas in Vermont are indeed expecting to see lofty snow totals. It's a welcome sight after a relatively mild December.

"Ideally we would love to have some great snow making, and have our teams have Christmas off. They earned it with their families," said Okemo Mountain Resort General Manager Bruce Schmidt. "Phones will start ringing as soon as they see snow."

"It gives us the option to open runs that don't have snowmaking on them," added Brian Suhadolc, General Manager at Mt. Snow. "I like to call it free refill. Ski fresh powder, and it will fill back in on your next run."