Trump trial live updates as Stormy Daniels testifies today
Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who received $130,000 in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump, has been called to the stand to testify in the former president's trial.
Daniels began her testimony by describing her career in the adult film business and how she met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. She said the two talked for several hours in his hotel suite and had sex, which he denies.
The payment to Daniels in 2016 was made by Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney at the time, just days before the 2016 election. He subsequently received monthly payments of $35,000 for a year, which prosecutors have said were reimbursements for the "hush money" payment to Daniels.
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from those reimbursements to Cohen. Trump's defense attorneys have argued the money was to cover Cohen's legal fees.
Daniels' turn on the stand comes one day after two Trump Organization bookkeepers testified about their roles in arranging the payments to Cohen.
Daniels recalls alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006
Back on the stand, Daniels picked up where she left off. She said she left the dining room and made her way to "what I assume was a master bathroom." She said she noticed a toiletry bag on the counter.
"I did look. I'm not proud of it. 'Oh, I wonder what's in here,'" she recalled. "The items were Old Spice and Pert Plus, which was odd, and a manicure set, which was gold."
Daniels said Trump was on the bed in his boxers and a t-shirt when she came out. "I wasn't expecting him to be there, especially minus a bunch of clothing," she testified.
"I felt the blood leave my hands and my feet, almost like when you stand up too fast," she said. "And I just thought, 'Oh my God, what did I misread to get here?'"
Trump was "posing" on the bed, holding his head up with one hand, Daniels said, demonstrating for the jury.
"I said, 'I've got to go,'" she testified. "And he said, 'I thought we were getting somewhere, talking. I thought you were serious about what you wanted.'"
Daniels said she did not feel physically threatened, and likened the experience to being "in a funhouse, moving in slow motion." She said she didn't remember what happened next: "I just think I blacked out. I was not drugged. I was not drunk. I just don't remember."
She said she remembers being on the other side of the bed, with her clothes and shoes off, still wearing her bra. She said she and Trump had sex on the bed: "I was staring at the ceiling, I didn't know how I got there. I was trying to think about anything other than what was happening."
Daniels testified that Trump didn't wear a condom.
"Was that concerning?" asked Hoffinger, the prosecutor.
"Yes," Daniels said.
"Did you say something to him?"
"No."
"Why?"
"I didn't say anything at all," Daniels answered.
She said they did not get dinner and she took a cab back to her hotel.
"I told very few people that we had actually had sex, because I felt ashamed that I didn't stop it," Daniels testified. "I knew that people would make jokes out of it."
Judge chides prosecutors for "unnecessary" details in testimony
Returning from a break, Judge Juan Merchan told prosecutor Susan Hoffinger that Daniels' testimony did not need to be as detailed moving forward.
"Ms. Hoffinger, the degree of detail we're going into here is just unnecessary," he said. "We don't need to know the color of the floor, stuff like that."
Daniels recalls 2-hour conversation with Trump at his hotel suite
Daniels testified that her friend encouraged her to take Trump up on his dinner offer, telling her: "What could possibly go wrong?"
She said she agreed to go and went to meet Trump at the hotel where he was staying.
"I arrived and went upstairs. Keith had given me very specific instructions to take an elevator going to the penthouse floor," Daniels testified, referring to Trump's bodyguard. She said the bodyguard told her that Trump was waiting for her inside. She entered and waited in a foyer with a "big, beautiful wooden table" with flowers. It was there where she encountered Trump, she said.
"He was wearing silk, or satin, pajamas, that I immediately made fun of him for, and said, 'Did Mr. Hefner know you stole his pajamas?'" Daniels remembered. "I told him to go change and so he obliged very politely."
Trump came back in a dress shirt and dress pants, she testified. The hotel suite was "three times the size of my apartment," Daniels said, describing the room in detail.
Eventually they sat at the dining room table.
"It wasn't even dark outside, just yet, and he said, 'You know, it's a little bit early, would you mind just talking to each other?'" she recalled, saying they talked about her childhood and "get-to-know-you type of things."
They also discussed her work, according to Daniels: "He was very interested in how I went from just being a pornstar to writing and directing … He was very interested in some of the business aspects of it, which I thought was cool. Are there unions? How much do you get paid?"
Daniels also said they had a "very brief" discussion about his wife, Melania. "He said, 'Don't worry about it, we actually don't sleep in the same room,'" she told the court.
Throughout the conversation, Daniels remembered, Trump would "ask me questions and then not let me finish the answer — it was almost like he wanted to one up me, to talk about himself."
Eventually, she said she had "had enough of his arrogance and cutting me off and not giving me my dinner." She testified that she asked him, "Are you always this rude?" and said, "Someone should spank you."
Trump gave her a magazine, Daniels testified. "I don't think he expected me to do it," she said. "So I said, 'Turn around,' and I swatted him with it … right on the butt."
The conversation turned to "The Apprentice," Daniels remembered. Trump told her that she should be a contestant, to which she replied: "There's no way that NBC would allow an adult actress on television."
"He said, 'You remind me of my daughter, she's smart and beautiful and people underestimate her as well,'" Daniels said. She added that Trump offered to tell her what the show's challenges were ahead of time: "I can't have you win … but you can at least make a good showing."
Daniels said she and Trump spoke in the suite for "close to two hours."
With that, the court took a break. Trump did not look at Daniels as she testified.
Daniels describes meeting Trump for the first time at a golf tournament in 2006
The questions turned to 2006, when Daniels said she met Trump for the first time. Both were attending a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in Nevada. Daniels said she was there under contract with Wicked, an adult film company.
"Wicked sponsored one of the holes on the golf course, which I know is very funny," she said on the stand.
Her duties entailed greeting golfers as they played through. She said that is how she first met Trump, and that it was a "very brief encounter." She said she was introduced as a director, which caused Trump to take notice.
Prosecutors then displayed a photo of Trump and Daniels together at the tournament.
After the round, Trump saw Daniels again and remembered her from the course, she testified: "He remembered me specifically, that I was 'the smart one.'"
Later, Trump's bodyguard asked if she wanted to have dinner with him, Daniels testified. She initially said no, but she and the bodyguard, Keith Schiller, exchanged numbers, she said.
Daniels describes how she got into the adult film industry
Daniels began her testimony by recounting her early life in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born Stephanie Clifford, she said her parents split up when she was 4 years old and she was mostly raised by her mom. She said the family had a "very, very low income."
In high school, she danced ballet and had an affinity for horses. She said she taught riding lessons and worked at a stable in exchange for boarding her horse. At 17, she moved out and soon began exotic dancing.
"I could make more in two nights than I did shoveling manure eight hours a day," Daniels testified.
She said she started nude modeling at 21. She explained that clubs would bring in "guest stars," and they needed "credentials or credits" to be invited. She said that meant posing for magazines.
Daniels' introduction to adult films was also an opportunity to earn more money, she testified. At 23, she said she was an extra at a friend's shoot when the director saw her and "thought I was already an adult actress." Her friend told her that doing just one shoot would bump her "pay grade."
About six months later, she began writing and directing adult films. "I was one of the youngest, if not the youngest, adult feature directors," she said.
Stormy Daniels called to testify
Prosecutors called Daniels to the stand to testify after both sides finished questioning Franklin, the publishing executive.
"The people call Stormy Daniels," prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said, as the jurors all seemed to shift in their seats.
Publishing executive reads excerpts from Trump books
Franklin has read a series of excerpts from Trump's "How to Get Rich" and "Think Like a Billionaire," which were co-authored by Meredith McIver, a Trump Organization staffer.
Some include references to his time on NBC's "The Apprentice": "All the women on 'The Apprentice' flirted with me — consciously or unconsciously. That's to be expected. A sexual dynamic is always present between people, unless you are asexual."
The excerpts also included passages about his "penny-pinching."
"When you're working with a decorator, make sure to see all the invoices. Decorators are by nature honest people, but you should be checking regardless," one said.
The excerpts also demonstrated Trump's reliance on Trump Organization executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney. The one about McConney included an anecdote about Trump falsely telling McConney he was fired years ago — a story that McConney called "a teaching moment" when he recounted it on the stand Monday.
First witness is Sally Franklin, executive at Penguin Random House
Prosecutors' first witness of the day is Sally Franklin, a senior vice president and executive managing editor at the publishing company Penguin Random House. She said she published several of Trump's books, including "Trump: How to Get Rich" and "Trump: Think Like a Billionaire."
Trump lawyer says Daniels will be second witness called today
Susan Necheles, an attorney for Trump, said in court that the defense team was informed that Daniels will be the second witness called to the stand Tuesday. She reiterated the defense's objection to any testimony about sexual acts.
Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger countered that "the details of her story are important" while saying the prosecution will not ask about "certain details that might be too salacious." She said Daniels would be asked to testify about "how she ended up engaging in a sexual act."
"It's not going to include any details about genitalia or anything of that nature," Hoffinger said.
Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged Necheles' point that Daniels has "credibility issues," but said prosecutors "need to elicit certain details that led to the sexual encounter."
Trump arrives at court, denouncing "unfair trial"
Trump arrived at the courtroom wearing a marigold tie and dark suit just before 9:30 a.m. He ignored shouted questions and read a series of comments about the trial from TV commentators.
The former president defended the payments to Cohen, saying they were for legal expenses: "We didn't put it down as construction costs, the purchase of sheet rock, the electrical cost. The legal expense that we paid was put down as 'legal expense.' There's nothing else you can say."
"It's a very, very unfair trial. The good news is they have nothing," Trump said before entering the courtroom.
Stormy Daniels in New York, expects to testify
Stormy Daniels is in New York and expects to be called to the stand to testify on Tuesday, two sources tell CBS News. Daniels' attorney told the Associated Press she was "likely" to be called to the stand.