Super Tuesday 2024 live coverage as 16 states vote in today's primaries

Super Tuesday 2024 live coverage as 16 states vote in today's primariesget the free app
It's Super Tuesday, and voters are casting their ballots in presidential primaries and caucuses in over a dozen states, awarding over a third of all of the delegates that are available in both the Republican and Democratic nomination primary process.
It won't be mathematically possible yet for former President Donald Trump to amass enough delegates to secure the nomination, but the outcome should provide a clearer sense of whether he'll continue his dominance over Nikki Haley in the remaining states. Since 1988, when the first major Super Tuesday took place, no Republican has won the presidential nomination without winning the most states on that day.
President Biden does not face a serious primary challenger for his reelection bid.
Going into Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley's support boosted by her appeal to independents, women
Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over Nikki Haley in Republicans' preferences and in delegates going into the Super Tuesday contests. So what do we make of Nikki Haley winning a quarter and sometimes a third of the vote in these early primaries — and what should we make of it if she does so on Super Tuesday?
Most Republicans aren't ready to cross party lines come November: almost all self-identified Republicans nationwide — 96% — say they'd vote for Trump in a matchup with President Joe Biden. Instead, Haley's support in primary contests so far has often come from independents and some Democrats who've come into the GOP primaries, but she fares more poorly among self-identified Republicans. Read more here from the CBS News data desk's Fred Backus.
Which states vote on Super Tuesday 2024? Full list of who votes today
Here's the full list of states that are voting across the country on Super Tuesday:
Republican primaries or caucuses are being held in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
Fourteen of these states — all but Alaska — are also holding Democratic contests, as is the U.S. territory of American Samoa. The results of the Iowa Democratic caucuses, which were conducted by mail in January, will also be released on Super Tuesday.
Read more here for details on the number of delegates at stake on Super Tuesday.
Latest CBS News poll on prospect of a 2024 Biden v. Trump rematch
"Negative" and "depressing" are voters' most commonly picked descriptions, when asked about their expectations of another Biden v. Trump campaign. Democrats, in particular, say so.
Most of Mr. Biden's voters feel this is an election mostly about fear of what might happen; and more of them are voting to oppose Trump than because they like Mr. Biden.
Most of Trump's voters say this is an election about hope for what might happen; more of them are voting Trump because they like him, not opposition to Mr. Biden.
By Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus, Kabir Khanna
What time do Super Tuesday polls open and close? Key voting hours to know for 2024
For the GOP, 13 primaries and two caucuses are taking place, with 865 delegates at stake for the two Republican candidates still in the race — former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Elections for the Democratic presidential nomination are also taking place in 15 states and one U.S. territory, American Samoa. President Biden does not have a major challenger, but author Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips are also running for the Democratic nomination.
Poll opening and closing times on Super Tuesday vary from state to state. Read more here to find the latest information on what time polls open and close in each state that's voting on March 5.
Why is Super Tuesday important? Here's how the vote could shape 2024 elections
The number of delegates and states up for grabs on Super Tuesday has the potential to confer what's likely to be an insurmountable edge. In the 2008 election, close to 50% of the delegates were awarded on Super Tuesday, according to Barbara Norrander, emeritus professor at the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy and the author of the 1994 book "Super Tuesday."
This year, Republicans have 865 delegates up for grabs on Tuesday, with 1,215 out of 2,429 delegates needed to win — meaning that about 35% of the delegates will be up for grabs. There are 1,420 delegates (around 36%) at stake for Democrats tonight. The winner of the Democratic nomination must be awarded 1,968 out of the total 3,394 delegates available.