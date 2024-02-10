Missed Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance? Here's how to watch it on demand

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Usher and H.E.R. perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show starring Usher was an epic, star-studded event. Held live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV during the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, Usher was joined by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris in performances of the singers' top hits.

If you missed any part of the halftime show (or just want to rewatch it), there's good news -- there are ways to catch the performance now, even after it's over.

Here's how to watch Usher's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on demand, roller skates and all.

How to watch the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on demand



The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show may be over, but there are two streamers that will let you rewatch the game (and halftime show), even after it's over: Fubo and NFL+. Here's what you need to know about these two streamers.

You can catch the Usher Super Bowl halftime show on demand on Fubo. The sports-centric streaming service has a "Lookback" feature that enables you to watch previously aired content for up to 72 hours past its original airtime.

Fubo packages include CBS, Fox ("NFL on Fox"), NBC ("Sunday Night Football"), ABC and ESPN ("Monday Night Football"), NFL Network and plenty more cable TV channels, so you'll be able to watch more than just this one event.

To watch the show without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Usher's performance, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 188 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS.

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

If you want to catch the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on your phone or mobile device, check out NFL+. The NFL+ Premium tier of the streaming service includes access to full and condensed game replays on demand. NFL+ Premium also includes NFL RedZone, which allows you to watch up to eight Sunday NFL games simultaneously.

The NFL+ Premium streaming service is $15 per month, but NFL+ has a promotion where you can get a Premium subscription through September 3, 2024 for $40.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

When was the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show?

The 2024 Super Bowl will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

The Super Bowl halftime show typically starts about 90 minutes to two hours after kickoff, or between 8-8:30 p.m. ET (5-5:30 p.m. PT).

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?



While halftime in a regular NFL game lasts roughly 13 minutes, the Super Bowl gets a supersized halftime to allow for moving the sets (and performers) on and off the field. Still, you should expect Usher's performance to be approximately 13 minutes long.

Who is Usher?

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Born Usher Raymond IV, the 45-year-old singer, dancer, actor, producer and philanthropist is known to fans as Usher. The Texas native grew up in Chattanooga, TN, where he was encouraged by his mother, Jonetta Patton, to join a local church youth choir. After hearing him sing, Usher's grandmother encouraged him to sing professionally.

The family later moved to Atlanta, Georgia, hoping the city would provide more opportunity for the budding singer. A performance on the TV talent search show "Star Search" helped earn Usher a meeting with famed LaFace Records owner L.A. Reid, who signed the young singer.

Usher went on to become a top recording artist who has won eight Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, 12 Soul Train Music Awards and eight American Music Awards. Usher has been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has received both the Freedom Award and President's Volunteer Service Award for his philanthropic work.

In addition to his successful music career and his charitable efforts, Usher served as a judge on NBC's "The Voice" and has appeared in such films as "Scary Movie 5," "Muppets Most Wanted" and "The Incredibles 2."

Usher is the father of four children.

What are Usher's most popular songs?

Known for swoon-worthy hits like "U Remind Me" and iconic dance hits like "Yeah!" (featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris), it's no wonder Usher has nine Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles. Often called "The King of R&B," the 45-year-old crooner has been performing live since he was 15 years old.

Usher's other top hits include "Nice & Slow," "You Make Me Wanna...," "U Got It Bad," "U Don't Have To Call," "Burn," "There Goes My Baby," "Love In This Club" (featuring Young Jeezy), "OMG" (featuring will.i.am), "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" and "My Boo" (with Alicia Keys).

Relive the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show with an Usher playlist

If you want to relive the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show at the gym or on the go, check out the Usher playlists at Apple Music. You can listen to the official set list, listen to Usher's new album in spatial audio, listen to interviews and check out other Super Bowl LVIII Dance Party mixes.

Not signed up for Apple Music? The music streaming service is offering a one-month free trial. Afterwards, you'll pay $10.99 per month.

Download the latest Usher playlists and check out Usher's official halftime show trailer at Apple Music by tapping the button below.