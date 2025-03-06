Watch CBS News

Windy conditions expected in Maryland Thursday

Thursday will be breezy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach around 50 degrees, but strong winds will be a key feature of the day. Gusts could exceed 40 mph at times, making it feel cooler than the actual temperature.
