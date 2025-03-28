Where's Marty: Tuxedo House talks spring wedding trends Today’s “Where’s Marty?” took us to Timonium and the Tuxedo House. In business for 110 years, they have seen it all when the subject is weddings and formal wear. In April, the first of three waves of weddings, through the year, begins. But recently there has been a new trend in weddings that is pretty interesting. The tuxedo is still the preferred dress in 85% of their business, but less formal wedding locations and wedding fashion are a real part of that scene now. Owner Scott Furman showed us how the traditional men's suit, albeit in black or deep blue for the groom, and groomsmen, is “getting legs.” The suits can be bought or rented like a Tuxedo. Pretty interesting. And we were shown the currently hot deep blue tuxedo, as opposed to the traditional black look. And how paired with a white or cream colored bow tie to match the bride's dress creates a hip stunning look. Welcome to the wedding season 2025.