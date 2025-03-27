Where's Marty: A look at the Whitman Coin Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center This morning we returned to the Whitman Coin Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center. It is one of the largest Expos of its kind on the East Coast. We discussed why the Penny will no longer be made, and why hoarding them will not make you a millionaire. Hin,t just because they will no longer be made does not mean the billions of pennies in circulation will not be used. Later, we showed you a mistake made during one printing run of 20-dollar bills by the Bureau of Engraving. It is a classic error. And one of those bills will be auctioned this weekend for a lot of money. In part two of our second section, there is a big Howard County connection to another item that will be auctioned off this weekend.