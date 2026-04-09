Star Spangled Stories: Maryland’s first and last stamp collector In 1765, Great Britain passed the Stamp Act, meaning all U.S. colonies had to print documents on paper produced in London that bore the mark of the crown. Annapolis Businessman Zachariah Hood became the stamp collector for Maryland. Word spread of his new job, and an angry mob of Marylanders met Hood at the docks and burned down his warehouse. Hood fled to New York, where he was tracked down by the Sons of Liberty and forced to resign.