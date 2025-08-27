Star Spangled Stories: Baltimore was once the capital of the U.S. In the 1770s, Baltimore served as the capital of the United States. During the American Revolution, the British captured New York City. To avoid capture, the Second Continental Congress evacuated from Philadelphia — which was then the capital of the U.S. — and temporarily moved to Baltimore, where they met in the Henry Fite House for three months. The move gave George Washington’s army time to regroup and was a turning point in the war.