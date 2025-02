Spring-like warmth Wednesday in Maryland, showers return Thursday Marylanders will enjoy another beautiful day with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Showers return to the forecast Thursday. Get ready for a wonderful Wednesday of weather! After a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s & 40s, we'll see another delightful afternoon. With plenty of sunshine, expect highs to climb into the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.