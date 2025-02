Spring-like feel this week in Maryland Marylanders can expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-50s this afternoon. Several days may reach 60° this week! High pressure is in control of our weather and this means an easy start to the last week of February. Skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the 30s early this morning, but they will rebound into the middle 50s this afternoon. Expect a southerly wind at 10 mph.