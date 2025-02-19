Watch CBS News

Snowfall expected in Southern Maryland Wednesday

The much-discussed winter storm will approach from the west, but the heaviest snowfall still appears likely to stay well south of Baltimore. Southern Maryland will have the best chance for accumulating snow as the system moves through. Currently, snowfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected across parts of the lower Eastern Shore and far Southern Maryland, including St. Mary's, Somerset, and Worcester counties. Areas farther north will see lower accumulations, with up to an inch possible as far north as Calvert, Talbot, and Caroline counties.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.