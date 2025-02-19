Snowfall expected in Southern Maryland Wednesday The much-discussed winter storm will approach from the west, but the heaviest snowfall still appears likely to stay well south of Baltimore. Southern Maryland will have the best chance for accumulating snow as the system moves through. Currently, snowfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected across parts of the lower Eastern Shore and far Southern Maryland, including St. Mary's, Somerset, and Worcester counties. Areas farther north will see lower accumulations, with up to an inch possible as far north as Calvert, Talbot, and Caroline counties.