Slim chance of flurries for parts of Maryland as temperatures dip The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for dangerous cold and bitter & brutal wind chills through Thursday, Jan. 23. On Tuesday, skies will be mostly cloudy, with only a slim chance of flurries. Otherwise, the forecast looks dry. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain in the teens to near 20, with wind chills likely staying in the single digits throughout the day.