Showers expected through early afternoon in Maryland Thursday Expect highs in the low to mid 60s with on and off showers through early afternoon. Winds increase later today. Expect mostly cloudy, mild, and showery weather today. The best chance for scattered showers will take place between now and 3 pm. The showers will exit west to east this afternoon, so our western neighborhoods will dry out first while our eastern neighborhoods will dry out by mid-afternoon.