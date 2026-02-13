Seahawks win Super Bowl 60, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson extension coming soon? | Purple Playbo On this episode of Purple Playbook, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith break down the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl 60 victory. Is this the start of a new NFC dynasty? The guys then turn the page to the 2026 season and focus on one of the biggest storylines in Baltimore - Lamar Jackson's contract situation. Torrey shares his thoughts on the situation and shares whether he believes a deal will get done before Free Agency begins.