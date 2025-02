Morning snow showers, powerful wind expected in Maryland Snow showers are possible between 7 AM and noon today. An Alert Day has been issued for pockets of slick travel. An upper level disturbance will pivot through Maryland this morning. This weather maker will bring light to steady snow showers for several hours from about 7 AM through lunchtime. A winter weather advisory is in effect 7 AM until noon for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Frederick, Baltimore counties.