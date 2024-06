In a sweeping act, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will reportedly mass pardon more than 175,000 marijuana convictions Monday.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to pardon 175,000 marijuana convictions In a sweeping act, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore will reportedly mass pardon more than 175,000 marijuana convictions Monday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On