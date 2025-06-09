Kilmar Abrego Garcia legal fight continues as immigration clashes continue in LA Local News Los Angeles anti-ICE protesters clash with police, set fires downtown amid National Guard deployment losangeles By Updated on: June 9, 2025 / 3:39 AM PDT / KCAL News National Guard troops arrived in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday after being ordered into the city by President Trump in response to a weekend of violent clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters triggered by immigration enforcement operations in the area on Friday.