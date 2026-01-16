John Harbaugh to Giants? Ravens enter new era | Purple Playbook Former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reportedly accepting a deal to become the New York Giants head coach sent shockwaves through the NFL, and we break it all down on this week’s episode of Purple Playbook. WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith react to the Harbaugh news, reveal their top 5 head coaching candidates for the Ravens opening, and discuss what direction Baltimore should take next. #BaltimoreRavens #JohnHarbaugh #LamarJackson #RavensFlock #NewYorkGiants #NFLNews