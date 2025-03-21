Watch CBS News

Cooler and breezy across Maryland on Friday

Strong northwest winds will gust over 40 mph at times through early Friday afternoon. Winds will subside somewhat by Friday night, but temperatures will dip once again into the mid-to-upper 30s across the region.
