Cold winds Friday with weekend warm-up expected in Maryland Gusty cold winds and sunshine are ahead on Friday. A warm-up begins this weekend and continues into next week. Gusty northwest winds will continue on this Friday. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine, but with the combination of the wind and cold temperatures, you'll still need to bundle up as wind-chills stay cold in the teens and 20s. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 30s.