Baltimore Ravens playoff hopes fading with Lamar Jackson injured | Purple Connection The Baltimore Ravens blew another double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. The week 16 loss to the New England Patriots puts Baltimore’s playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. On this week’s episode of Purple Connection, the crew breaks down how another late-game collapse now leaves the Ravens without control of their postseason destiny. From Lamar’s health and late-game decision-making to missed opportunities and playoff implications, we break down everything that went wrong against the Patriots and what the Ravens must fix immediately.